Zuma ‘in process’ of applying for permanent stay of prosecution

Jacob Zuma believes he has been prejudiced by ‘undue delays’ in his prosecution, and that it was tainted

16 November 2018 - 14:03 Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma are “in the process of filing” his application for a permanent stay of his corruption prosecution in Durban.

NPA KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara told Business Day that provincial deputy director of public prosecutions Moipone Noko has confirmed that Zuma’s lawyers started the filing process around lunch time on Friday.

Zuma’s attorney Daniel Mantsha flew to Durban to ensure the more-than-300 page document — which details why Zuma believes the corruption case against him must be permanently dropped — was filed before the court-ordered deadline.

Key to the application will be Zuma’s argument that he has been prejudiced by “undue delays” in his prosecution, and his continued belief that that prosecution was tainted by improper motives and misconduct.

Zuma has been charged with racketeering, corruption and fraud linked to his relationship with his former financial advisor Schabir Shaik, who was convicted of corrupting him.

He also stands accused of accepting a bribe deal from French arms company Thales, in exchange for his protection from any potential arms deal investigation. Thales is also fighting to have the case against it permanently withdrawn.

The NPA is opposing both applications. The case against Zuma and Thales will be back in court at the end of the month.

This is a developing story.

Jacob Zuma can afford his own legal fees, the DA tells high court

Counsel for the DA tells the court that Zuma did not qualify for the state to pay his legal fees  because he was charged in his personal capacity
9 days ago

Jacob Zuma must pay about R10m for state capture report review application

The high court in Pretoria has dismissed Zuma's bid to appeal a costs order made against him in his personal capacity
6 days ago

Jacob Zuma would not have used Stalingrad defence without state funding, EFF tells court

The DA argues that Zuma should not have received state funding as he was charged in his personal capacity
9 days ago

