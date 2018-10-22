National

TRANSNET

Lawyers: Gama will be trespassing if he reports for work

Lawyers also advise axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama to inform chairman Popo Molefe that the termination of his contract is unlawful

22 October 2018 - 23:26 Genevieve Quintal
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Siyabonga Gama. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Image:

Axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama will be "trespassing" if he reports for work on Tuesday and the company would be within its rights to then call the law enforcement agencies, a lawyer for the state-owned enterprise says.

But a defiant Gama said in a letter to the board that he would "continue to report to work as normal", and also head to court to rescind the termination of his contract.

Gama was fired from the state-owned enterprise (SOE) on Sunday and told that his final day at work would be Monday, October 22.

His axing came after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives for R54bn.

Leaked Gupta e-mails contain claims that the Gupta family received multibillion-rand kickbacks as part of the purchase.

Gama’s removal on Sunday came after several new board members were appointed at Transnet in May as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to root out corruption at SOEs.

The embattled CEO’s lawyer Nano Matlala, however, said he had advised Gama to inform Transnet chairman Popo Molefe that the termination of his employment contract was unlawful, and that he should continue to report for work.

He said Gama did report for work on Monday.

Nkosenhle Mzinyathi, of Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi Attorneys, for Transnet, confirmed that Gama had arrived at work, but said he would not be allowed to do so on Tuesday.

"We have advised our clients that if he comes to work [on Tuesday] he’s trespassing and they will be well within their rights then to refer it to law enforcement agencies, who will then take it from there," Mzinyathi said.

He said Gama had written to the Transnet board chairman informing him that he rejected the termination of his contract.

In a copy of the letter, seen by Business Day, Gama demanded that the board rescind the termination of his contract as well as "utterances" made in the media regarding this, as it was contempt of court. Gama was informed on Sunday that his employment contract with the company was terminated, with six months’ notice.

The board told Gama that he was required to collect his belongings and return Transnet’s belongings, which include an iPad, cellphone, laptop and access keys.

Gama’s lawyers are in the process of drawing up court papers and will approach the labour court in Johannesburg to fight his dismissal.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama reports for work

The Transnet board told Gama in a letter that his last working day would be Monday, and that he was required to collect his belongings and return the ...
National
10 hours ago

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama fired

Gama was accused of misconduct and maladministration related to the purchase of locomotives worth R54bn from General Electric, Bombardier Transport, ...
National
1 day ago

Battle rages behind the firing of Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama

The board's chair says Siyabonga Gama failed to make representations on why he should not be axed
National
20 hours ago

Siyabonga Gama told to refund R151m in Gupta-linked payments on his way out

State-owned rail and freight company Transnet wants CEO Siyabonga Gama  to return alleged overpayments to the advisory firm  
National
24 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Lawyers: Gama will be trespassing if he reports ...
National
2.
Gauteng education department renting derelict ...
National
3.
NPA’s rogue unit case faces court challenge
National
4.
Sars paid lawyers R120,000 to read a book for ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.