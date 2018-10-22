Lawyers: Gama will be trespassing if he reports for work

Gama’s removal on Sunday came after several new board members were appointed at Transnet in May as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s drive to root out corruption at SOEs.

The embattled CEO’s lawyer Nano Matlala, however, said he had advised Gama to inform Transnet chairman Popo Molefe that the termination of his employment contract was unlawful, and that he should continue to report for work.

He said Gama did report for work on Monday.

Nkosenhle Mzinyathi, of Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi Attorneys, for Transnet, confirmed that Gama had arrived at work, but said he would not be allowed to do so on Tuesday.

"We have advised our clients that if he comes to work [on Tuesday] he’s trespassing and they will be well within their rights then to refer it to law enforcement agencies, who will then take it from there," Mzinyathi said.

He said Gama had written to the Transnet board chairman informing him that he rejected the termination of his contract.

In a copy of the letter, seen by Business Day, Gama demanded that the board rescind the termination of his contract as well as "utterances" made in the media regarding this, as it was contempt of court. Gama was informed on Sunday that his employment contract with the company was terminated, with six months’ notice.

The board told Gama that he was required to collect his belongings and return Transnet’s belongings, which include an iPad, cellphone, laptop and access keys.

Gama’s lawyers are in the process of drawing up court papers and will approach the labour court in Johannesburg to fight his dismissal.

