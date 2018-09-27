President Cyril Ramaphosa should “come clean and account” by testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture‚ as he was part of government dealing with state-owned enterprises, DA leader Mmusi Maimane says.

Maimane reiterated the party’s call for Ramaphosa to take the stand at the commission currently sitting in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

Speaking outside the venue‚ Maimane said: “It ought to be accountable: [Ace] Magashule‚ [Cyril] Ramaphosa and the whole leadership that sat and tried to convince the banks not to shut down the accounts of the Guptas.

"When Ramaphosa was the chair of the interministerial committee on state-owned enterprises‚ he would have known the boards [of the companies]. He would have exercised the ANC deployment committee. Now to suddenly wash themselves clean as if this was Jacob Zuma‚ and the ANC has nothing to do with it‚ is misleading the people of SA.

"If we want to eradicate state capture‚ let’s deal with the ANC. Let them come here [and give evidence]. If we need to appear ourselves‚ I will come and give evidence.”