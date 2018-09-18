RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Gwede Mantashe and other ANC bigwigs grilled Standard Bank over closing Gupta accounts
'Two of its current top officials as well as three serving members of the national executive committee (NEC) have been incriminated in trying to bully a major SA bank to reopen the Guptas’ bank accounts in 2016'
EXTRACT
Sinton said at the meeting with Mantashe, now the ANC’s national chairperson, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and NEC member Enoch Godongwana, the bank was asked whether it was part of “white monopoly capital oppressing black people”, and whether the bank’s management was taking instructions from people in Stellenbosch.
“This was the first time I saw my boss (Tshabalala) get really angry,” said Sinton.
He said they explained the policies and procedures leading to the closure of bank accounts, and informed the ANC that they were complying with the law by taking the necessary steps to protect the bank.
