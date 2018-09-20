Lynne Brown’s cross-examination application dismissed

However‚ Brown’s lawyer Simmy Lebala struggled from the outset to convince Zondo that the application had any merit to it. Lebala tried to persuade him that the context in which Jonas mentioned his client’s name was important for the commission to take into consideration.

“What is pertinent is context; it is not merely the mention of the name. The test is not whether it is true or not‚” argued Lebala.

Lebala said they only wanted to question Jonas on specific points of his conversation with Gupta. While conceding that Brown did not deny the allegations about her relationship with the Guptas in her affidavit‚ Lebala said the former minister would demonstrate that it could not be true that she had worked with the Guptas.

Zondo was not impressed with his argument. “My question is: what are you going to say to him? Do you confirm that you said‚ ‘Mr Ajay said he worked with, among others, my client’? Let me assume that he says ‘Yes‚ I confirm’. You are not going to ask him whether what Ajay Gupta told him is true.… Mr Jonas might just say‚ ‘That is what I was told. I don’t know whether it is true or not. I was just saying what I was told.’”

Lebala responded that the principles of cross-examination “ridicule” the approach taken by Zondo.

Zondo demanded to know Brown’s version of events with regards to Jonas’s evidence.

“What is the version of your client to the allegation? I don’t seem to find it in the affidavit. I may have missed it‚” said Zondo.

“One of the requirements for you to cross-examine is that you must put up your version.”

The inquiry has been adjourned until next Thursday‚ when a new undisclosed application will be heard. Jonas and former MP Vytjie Mentor are also to return to the witness stand. The dates for Jonas to complete his evidence-in-chief and Mentor’s cross-examination have not been set.