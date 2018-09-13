National

STATE CAPTURE

Jacob Zuma’s lawyers flummoxed by Raymond Zondo’s ‘invite’ to state-capture inquiry

Zuma is co-operating fully with the commission, say his lawyers, and has never said he would not attend the inquiry

13 September 2018 - 17:49 Karyn Maughan
Former president Jacob Zuma responds to the state-capture inquiry 'invite' to testify. Picture: REUTERS
Former president Jacob Zuma responds to the state-capture inquiry 'invite' to testify. Picture: REUTERS

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers insist he is “co-operating” with the state-capture inquiry and have hit back at deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo’s request for him to respond to the evidence against him as “unfortunate”.

“Former president Zuma made an election in terms of the rules of the commission that he will not apply to cross-examine the witnesses who allegedly implicated him or may implicate him‚” Zuma’s legal team said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

“It would seem that despite him co-operating with the commission, his election (in terms of the commission’s own rules) is misunderstood as non-
co-operation‚ we find this very unfortunate since former president Zuma has sent his legal representatives to every sitting of the commission where the alleged evidence which may implicate him was being given‚ and, further, he has honoured‚ through his legal team‚ all the requests which were brought to the attention of his legal team by the commission.”

Zuma’s lawyers issued the statement hours after Zondo revealed that he had “invited” the former president to respond to specific allegations made against him by former government communications head Themba Maseko and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

“It was announced‚ I think some time last week‚ that former president Jacob Zuma had taken the view that he is not implicated by any of the witnesses so far and, therefore, that is why he did not apply for the right for him to cross-examine anybody‚” Zondo stated on Thursday morning‚ after he refused an application by the Gupta brothers to cross-examine Mentor‚ Maseko and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. 

“Nevertheless‚ there are some areas where I would like him to deal with‚ for example‚ the evidence of Miss Mentor that‚ while she was at the Gupta residence‚ when she got agitated and became loud‚ the former president emerged from one of the rooms and they spoke and he walked her to the car‚ as well as the evidence of Mr Maseko‚ that he got a call from the former president on the afternoon that he was leaving his offices to attend a meeting with Mr Ajay Gupta.

“I have invited the lawyers for the former president and indicated my wish that he put this in an affidavit‚ that he could put his version in regard to those aspects in an affidavit to assist the commission. So I have extended that invitation to the former president to assist the commission‚ by considering deposing to an affidavit and deal with those two aspects.”

Zuma’s advocate Muzi Sikhakhane had previously stated that Zuma wished to “participate meaningfully” in the inquiry. His lawyers say he “will apply his mind to the invite and shall convey his reply to the chair of the commission as soon as he has consulted with his team”.

Raymond Zondo wants Jacob Zuma to testify at state-capture inquiry

In a surprise move, the judge says it is his 'wish' that Zuma responds to allegations made by Vytjie Mentor and Themba Maseko
National
3 hours ago

Ajay and Rajesh Gupta denied permission to cross-examine at state capture inquiry

But inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo has granted permission to Duduzane Zuma to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas
National
6 hours ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Ramaphosa must tell the Zondo commission what he knew and when he knew it

'The ANC this week tried to heap all blame for the recession and everything else on Zuma. But for all his sins, Zuma was no autocrat. He didn't seize ...
Politics
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the state-capture inquiry

When called to do so, the president says he will testify at the Zondo commission — seeing as it was set up by the ANC in the first place
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ashu Chawla leaves SA while out on bail facing ...
National
2.
Jacob Zuma’s lawyers flummoxed by Raymond Zondo’s ...
National
3.
Pikitup staff working under police watch after ...
National / Labour
4.
Foreigners take our jobs because SA is a banana ...
National

Related Articles

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Was what Zuma did state capture or high treason?
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.