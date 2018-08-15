Former ministers — as well as the incumbent minister of home affairs — have been identified as possible witnesses to be called to appear before a parliamentary committee probing the naturalisation of the Guptas as South Africans.

According to a draft report presented to the home affairs oversight committee on Tuesday‚ former home affairs minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi‚ who served in that portfolio between 1994 and 2004‚ has been identified as one of the prominent people who could provide more answers on how two of the Gupta brothers became naturalised citizens.

The home affairs committee’s draft report has flagged Buthelezi’s successor, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula‚ who was the political head of the department between 2004 and 2009‚ as another of the people who could be called to testify.

Current home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba‚ who is in the portfolio for a second time, following his first term between 2014 and 2017‚ was also targeted as a witness.

Senior ANC MP Hlomane Chauke‚ who chairs the home affairs committee‚ said it was due to meet again on Wednesday morning to finalise the list of potential witnesses and the issues to probe further, after receiving the draft report from parliamentary researchers and lawyers.