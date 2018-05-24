BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: It is time Ramaphosa leveled with us about state capture
'Opening up is not a sign of weakness. To the contrary, it may strengthen his position. Trust is an important component in leadership'
EXTRACT
But hang on a minute. Not so fast. To suggest that state capture is all Zuma's doing is not only a lie but a complete cop-out. It's akin to arguing that Hendrik Verwoerd alone was responsible for apartheid. That's pulling the wool over our eyes. The entire party, especially the top leadership, is complicit.
What is missing - and what those who smugly sat in the inner sanctums of power with Zuma want to avoid - is full and honest disclosure. During the Watergate scandal in the US, a high-ranking Republican senator put this seminal question to Richard Nixon: what did the president know, and when did he know it? President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cohorts need to respond to such a question. What was their role in the state capture debacle and why did they choose to stay silent, which was itself a criminal dereliction of duty.
