DAN BROTMAN: I’m not wanted in SA

I recently returned from Berlin, where I took some of SA’s top property financiers to explore why Germany’s capital city has become the most profitable residential property market in the world.

From tech entrepreneurs to small business owners, it became apparent that Berlin’s economic revival is due largely to its ability to attract skilled entrepreneurs, freelancers and software developers from across the globe. Investors we met recalled that as recently as a decade ago, Berlin was not viewed as a desirable city in which to live because it lacked industry as a result of it being destroyed during World War 2 and then divided between East and West during the Cold War.

We met brilliant immigrants throughout the week, such as a Canadian ex-McKinsey consultant building a blockchain-based real estate trading platform, a Spaniard revolutionising the green energy sector and two Israelis who founded a deep-tech venture capital fund.

They came to Berlin due to its affordable, high-quality lifestyle and Germany’s liberal immigration policies. We were told that Berlin has become the biggest European beneficiary of the 2009 financial crisis, and Brexit. Skilled southern Europeans and UK residents are flocking to the city to participate in Germany’s booming economy and experience the city that the World Economic Forum recently described on its website as the "best city for millennials".

I contrast what I saw in Berlin with how skilled immigrants, including myself, are treated in SA. I recently met automotive professional Raj Gusain, whose citizenship application was approved last May. As India does not permit dual citizenship, he, his wife and SA-born son were told by the home affairs department to renounce their Indian citizenship before the naturalisation ceremony was to be held the following month.

They were meant to be stateless for only a few weeks between renouncing their Indian citizenship and taking the oath as new SA citizens. However, the ceremony was postponed twice and never rescheduled, resulting in them being rendered stateless for more than a year. This meant the family was unable to travel to New Delhi to say goodbye to Raj’s mother right before she passed away.