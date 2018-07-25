National

Two public figures let off the hook by the NPA — and gender activists are not happy about it

25 July 2018 - 11:32 Nonkululeko Njilo
Mduduzi Manana. Picture: SOLLY MOKOENA
Mduduzi Manana. Picture: SOLLY MOKOENA

In less than two weeks‚ two public figures seemingly survived prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). But even though they might not be off the hook completely‚ gender activist groups have slammed the state of affairs.

The assault cases against former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana and suspended South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane were withdrawn by the NPA‚ which said "there were no reasonable prospects for success".

Manana was charged with assault by his former domestic worker, while Moyane was charged with allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old girl, who is the mother of his grandchild.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the NPA’s decision not to prosecute suspects did not mean all was lost. "The complainant has the right to appeal the decision with the NPA. There are checks and balances involved but they can still have their case reviewed by the national director of public prosecutions."

The news of the withdrawal of charges against the two men was not received well by gender advocacy groups‚ the #NotInMyName movement and Sonke Gender Justice‚ which labeled it problematic and said it "does not instil any sense of hope for women".

