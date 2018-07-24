Mduduzi Manana resigns as MP after assault conviction

Disgraced ANC MP Mduduzi Manana has resigned as a member of parliament.

Manana, who was found guilty of assault in 2017, resigned from the position of deputy minister of higher education and training after he admitted to assaulting two women outside a Johannesburg nightclub.

He was also elected to the ANC’s national executive committee, its highest decision-making structure between conferences, in December last year — despite the conviction.

He faced fresh assault charges earlier this year from his former domestic worker. The charges were laid but later withdrawn. Manana said in a statement on Tuesday that the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) had informed him of its decision to decline to prosecute the assault case opened by his former domestic worker.

"I need to reiterate that the allegations against me were obviously frivolous and were rooted in a politically motivated smear campaign against me by my political opponents. I welcome the decision of the NPA, which has cleared me of any wrongdoing and I feel totally exonerated," Manana said.

He said that although there has been mounting pressure for him to step down as an MP, he felt this would have been a premature step as the matter was still being investigated by law enforcement agencies and it would most likely have amounted to an admission of guilt.

"Now that the NPA has independently decided that I have no case to answer based on the police investigation, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw my membership from the National Assembly after almost 10 years of active participation in parliamentary politics, Manana said.

He added that this would give him "ample time to focus my renewed energies on the work of my political organisation ahead of the 2019 general elections, my academic commitments and my business interests."

Manana has indicated that he would donate a portion of his pension to Khuluma Ndoda (a men’s social movement against all types of gender-based violence); the Nceduluntu Youth Foundation #OneMillionPads campaign (an initiative to provide free sanitary pads for schoolgirls), as well as give scholarship opportunities to five male students to enrol at Unisa for post-graduate programmes in gender studies.

DA response

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said Manana's resignation was nothing more than an attempt to evade accountability by not going before Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members' interests on Wednesday.

"Manana has been defiant in his refusal to resign from Parliament since he was convicted of the assaults with intent to do grievous bodily harm in September 2017 and avoided serving 12 months in jail by paying a R100,000 fine. Now he seems to have jumped before being pushed, resigning less than 24 hours before having to face the ethics committee," Steenhuisen said. He added that if parliament could not hold Manana to account, the ANC had to.

"If the ANC is truly serious about bringing an end to the scourge of violence against women and children they must refer him to their internal ethics committee and remove him from all positions he currently holds in the party, including as member of the ANC’s National Executive Committee."

Steenhuisen said the DA feared that his resignation was nothing more than a temporary face-saving exercise and that the ANC would later bring him back into the fold.