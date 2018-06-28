Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for health Mpho Phalatse has been reinstated after being suspended for expressing support for Israel.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that her return to the mayoral committee was effective from Thursday. Mashaba said the decision followed an investigation by the city’s multiparty government into the matter.

"Arising from the conclusion of this process‚ it is my decision … that she should be publicly reprimanded for her remarks in name of the City of Johannesburg‚" Mashaba also said.

"As the executive mayor for the City of Johannesburg‚ I have spoken to MMC Phalatse and I am appreciative that she is remorseful for the impact of her remarks." Mashaba disclosed the findings of the investigation:

• Phalatse had not contravened the DA’s policy position on its "commitment to a two-state solution in which a secure and prosperous Israel co-exists peacefully alongside a secure and prosperous Palestine".

• Phalatse had failed to exercise sound judgment in carrying out her official duties.

• Phalatse must be reprimanded for the remarks she had made on behalf of the city.

"I would like to assure the residents of the City of Johannesburg‚ as well as members of the Jewish and Muslim communities in SA‚ that we remain committed to the idea of a peaceful two-state solution in the Middle East‚" Mashaba said.

He said that on Tuesday, Phalatse met one of the conditions of her reinstatement‚ which was to issue a public apology. The other condition was to attend a workshop "from an appropriate body‚ to better understand the complexity of issues in the Middle East".

"MMC Phalatse‚ a medical doctor by profession‚ has proven to be a high-performing member of the mayoral committee. Her leadership of her departments has been instrumental in the achievement of extended operating hours at city clinics and the roll-out of our substance-abuse facilities‚" Mashaba said.

"The residents of the City of Johannesburg‚ especially those in need of primary healthcare and social services‚ would be best served by the return of MMC Phalatse and affording her the opportunity to contribute to a healthier and more socially cohesive city.