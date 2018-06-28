Will NHI and new medical aid bills fly?
Under political pressure to finally deliver quality universal health care after nearly a decade as health minister, Aaron Motsoaledi last week released two bills meant to provide the platform for such an ambitious plan. However, those bills critically fail to provide a blueprint for the central issue: how to fund this national health insurance. It’s a blind spot that could cause his grand plan to crash
28 June 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.