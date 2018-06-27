North West health department to take 18 months to rebuild

Hunter told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) ad hoc committee that the baseline amount required to run the North West department of health services was not known. The department was under-funded and it was necessary to work out the baseline, she said.

The ad hoc committee is conducting oversight of the province, which has been taken over by national government in terms of Section 100 of the Constitution.

Hunter said the budget allocation for the compensation of employees to fill critical posts in the department was insufficient, with the shortfall for the 2018-19 financial year projected at R204m. The budget for compensation of employees was increased by 5% from R6.63bn to R6.7bn from 2017-18 to 2018-19.

She noted that there were 734 acting positions in the department. Of the 21,829 approved posts, 19% (4,175) are vacant. The vacancy rate at senior management level is 28%, with 17 of the 63 posts needing to be filled.

In addition to a shortage of staff and inadequate resources, infrastructure was run down and there was a need for equipment.