There are ‘disconcerting things’ about morale at SARS, says Judge Robert Nugent

Nugent will begin chairing the inquiry mandated by President Cyril Ramaphosa into the tax agency, on tuesday

26 June 2018 - 13:37 Natasha Marrian
Retired Supreme Court judge Robert Nugent. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
The inquiry into governance at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is urgent, with the commission already identifying some "disconcerting things" about morale among employees at the tax agency.

This is according to retired supreme court Judge Robert Nugent, tasked with chairing the inquiry appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nugent addressed the media at SARS headquarters ahead of the commencement of the inquiry on Tuesday. He confirmed that the bulk of the sessions this week would look into the exodus of senior or experienced staff at SARS within recent years.

He said he had already identified some disconcerting things about staff morale, which needed addressing. Nugent said he regarded the inquiry as urgent and that the President regarded it as such as well.

The R50bn hole in revenue collection was critical to address, for both the country and the economy. Nugent said some blamed the shortfall on the economy but others attributed it to governance issues at Sars. If it emerged that governance was the cause, it would need to be urgently addressed and rectified, he said.

Nugent said taxpayer information might be disclosed to the commission but he assured taxpayers that their information would remain confidential.

The inquiry would be held through a combination of public hearings and the provision of affidavits and documents.

Nugent added that he might also provide provisional reports to the President if urgent matters that had to be addressed immediately emerged during the inquiry.

Former SARS commissioner Pravin Gordhan would be the first to make a submission on Tuesday afternoon. The gist of his submission, said Nugent, would be about how SARS was previously run.

SARS probe of staff exodus starts

Restructuring under suspended Moyane will also be investigated
9 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The truth is that Ramaphosa is moving very quickly

'Anyone who wrote up President Cyril Ramaphosa's first 100 days in office last Monday would have been way out of date by the end of Friday'
27 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Commission to spend next four months picking apart Tom Moyane’s mess at SARS

The Nugent commission will also recommend how SARS can resume collecting tax revenue effectively, efficiently, fairly
1 month ago

Former SARS trio targets docket

So far the state has only provided part A of the docket, which is the official complaint lodged by suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane 
8 days ago

