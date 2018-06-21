National

Nuclear was not discussed in Russia meeting, insists David Mabuza

21 June 2018 - 19:42 Andisiwe Makinana
David Mabuza. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA
David Mabuza. Picture: NTSWE MOKOENA

Deputy President David "DD" Mabuza wouldn’t be drawn, on Thursday, into answering whether he discussed SA’s upcoming elections with the Russians when he visited the country last month‚ but he was clear that nuclear was not on the agenda.

Mabuza was answering MPs’ oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday afternoon. He told MPs that he went to Russia at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request to convey SA’s message of congratulations to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and inauguration, which Ramaphosa was unable to attend.

Mabuza said he never met with the Russian president but had a meeting with the country’s foreign affairs minister.

"In our discussions we renewed SA’s commitment to further develop the good relationship we have with Russia, guided by the 2013 joint declaration on strategic partnership. We further discussed the importance of the implementation of the provision of the declaration‚ especially pertaining to annual political consultation by foreign ministers and consultations at presidential level.

He said the two countries had fostered economic relations and strengthened their strategic relationship. They had also discussed the state of SA’s readiness to host the 10th Brics summit in Johannesburg next month.

"In those engagements‚ we [discussed when] bureaucrats will meet to prepare for a Brics summit."

He said that the two countries had fostered economic relations and strengthened their strategic relationship. They had also discussed SA’s readiness to host the 10th Brics summit in Johannesburg next month.

The two leaders also discussed UN reforms, in which SA had enlisted Russia’s support for SA’s candidature for the non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council. SA clinched that seat with an overwhelming vote earlier this month, with Russia among its backers.

"In all the issues I’ve referred to above‚ there is no mention of nuclear and no discussion has taken place regarding the so-called nuclear deal‚" said Mabuza. "No reference was made about any current or future agreement, [but] having said that‚ our government’s position on nuclear remains that it is part of our energy mix to diversify our sources of energy. Our integrated resource plan, to be concluded later in the year, will determine the role of nuclear in that mix‚" said Mabuza.

He was responding to prepared questions from DA MP Bronwynn Engelbrecht who wanted to know about the discussions with Putin and the Russian government regarding the nuclear deal and whether any current and/or future agreements were made regarding nuclear power.

The assassination question

Engelbrecht followed up with a question which appeared to annoy Mabuza and some ANC MPs: "In light of your discussions with the Russian minister of foreign affairs‚ can you please confirm whether or not you discussed the modus operandi for the conduct of political assassinations in the light of your own history of alleged involvement in political murders and in the Russian government’s alleged history of conducting political assassinations?"

This question led to a short stand-off between Engelbrecht and Jomo Nyambi‚ who was presiding over the session. Nyambi described it as "offensive‚ unbecoming and against the rules"‚ but in the end he decided that it was up to Mabuza to answer it.

Mabuza chose to address the matter. "Firstly‚ we have not discussed any political assassinations‚ that was not on the agenda. I’ve listed all the things we discussed."

He made the standard call on this matter‚ inviting people who had information about political killings to report them to law enforcement agencies rather than repeating allegations in the house.

Another DA MP Beyers Smit wanted to know whether Mabuza had discussed "the modus operandi for the conduct of rigging elections ahead of this country’s upcoming elections, in the light of the Russian government’s alleged involvement in rigging elections in both their own country and in other democracies. This is where Mabuza drew the line‚ saying he would no longer answer new questions that were not relevant to the original question.

Five things you need to know about the coming week in politics

The ANC wil have another bash at ending its provincial headaches, while in Parliament the minimum wage and land claims will be in the spotlight
Politics
3 days ago

Another leadership battle likely as factions vie for David Mabuza’s post

ANC structures have been in turmoil since the December conference
Politics
7 days ago

New bill aims to move land from traditional leaders to the people

But traditional leaders, including King Goodwill Zwelithini, say attempts to disband land trusts will result in a ‘bloodbath’
National
23 days ago

‘Untenable’ situation in North West forced government intervention, David Mabuza says

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says the Free State is also a problematic province with several service delivery issues, yet no action has been taken
National
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nuclear was not discussed in Russia meeting, ...
National
2.
WATCH: Six changes to medical aid rules that may ...
National / Health
3.
Policemen being investigated by Ipid halt ...
National
4.
Bheki Cele warns truck drivers over N3 blockade ...
National

Related Articles

Jeff Radebe distinctly quiet about nuclear power at African Utility Week
National

Jeff Radebe pledges to consult widely on future of energy mix
National

How SA’s powerhouse pair nuked the Russian deal
National

Integrated Resource Plan goes back to Cabinet
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.