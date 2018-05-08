Jeff Radebe promises SA will soon have much-needed certainty on energy policy
The energy minister told MPs stakeholders will be consulted before the integrated resource and energy plans are tabled again in the Cabinet
Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has given an undertaking that there will be consultations with stakeholders on the technical report that underpins the integrated resource plan, prior to the re-tabling of the plan in the Cabinet.
The Department of Energy is working on the integrated resource plan and integrated energy plan, after the Cabinet sent them back for revision in December.
Radebe said it was critical for the department to finalise these policies "soon" to provide policy certainty.
The integrated resource plan will determine the energy mix for the next 20 years, including the role that nuclear energy will play in this.
Radebe told Parliament’s energy portfolio committee on Tuesday that the department would finalise its review of the integrated resource plan by no later than August.
Finalisation of the integrated resource plan and the integrated energy plan are vital for the policy certainty that investors require.
The minister said he wanted the energy sector to be a catalyst for economic growth and poverty alleviation, and he gave the undertaking that he would be decisive in taking the necessary policy decisions for this.
Radebe told MPs that there would be consultations with stakeholders such as the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) and other government departments on the technical report prior to the reworked integrated resource plan being tabled in the Cabinet.
He said there was an urgent need for decisions on the energy mix to meet present and future energy needs.
In the next 12 months decisions would be taken about the country’s petroleum-refining capacity. While the import of 20% of current demand was manageable, importing more than a third of this demand would be a threat to energy security.
This threat was made worse by SA’s distance from refining centres and its limited storage capacity for refined products.
Major international oil companies had lost interest in the downstream sector as an attractive proposition and their withdrawal would open up opportunities for the involvement of local players. Ideally South African businesses and state-owned companies should occupy this space.
The minister said he would provide details on the measures to be taken to deal with the obstacles in the implementation of government policies, including how state-owned enterprises in the sector will be dealt with.
He was working with the state-owned Central Energy Fund (CEF) group of companies to address its leadership and governance challenges as speedily as possible to restore stability and restore public confidence in it.
Dealing with the sale of 10-million barrels of strategic stock by the CEF, Radebe said the CEF had filed an application to court to have this sale — which was not approved by Treasury — declared invalid. This court process was due to commence this week.
Radebe insisted he had no intention of moving the independent power producer office — currently housed in the department — into the CEF.
