Jeff Radebe promises SA will soon have much-needed certainty on energy policy

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has given an undertaking that there will be consultations with stakeholders on the technical report that underpins the integrated resource plan, prior to the re-tabling of the plan in the Cabinet.

The Department of Energy is working on the integrated resource plan and integrated energy plan, after the Cabinet sent them back for revision in December.

Radebe said it was critical for the department to finalise these policies "soon" to provide policy certainty.

The integrated resource plan will determine the energy mix for the next 20 years, including the role that nuclear energy will play in this.

Radebe told Parliament’s energy portfolio committee on Tuesday that the department would finalise its review of the integrated resource plan by no later than August.

Finalisation of the integrated resource plan and the integrated energy plan are vital for the policy certainty that investors require.

The minister said he wanted the energy sector to be a catalyst for economic growth and poverty alleviation, and he gave the undertaking that he would be decisive in taking the necessary policy decisions for this.