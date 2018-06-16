National

Mcebisi Jonas says being fired was ‘the greatest thing’

16 June 2018 - 08:52 Sunita Menon
Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: SUPPLIED

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says being fired "was the greatest thing". Speaking at the Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum on Friday evening, Jonas delivered a scathing speech on state capture.

"You not only have a weak state but a state that is completely illegitimate. It was becoming increasingly uncomfortable to be part of government," he said, calling out the architects of state capture for weakening the state’s credibility.

Last year, Jonas and then finance minister Pravin Gordhan were fired in a late-night Cabinet reshuffle, along with nine ministers and nine deputy ministers.

State capture reinforced inequality and the structural weaknesses in our economy.

The move saw SA being downgraded by all three credit rating agencies, the rand tank and business and consumer confidence hit lows last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

His firing came after Jonas revealed that he was offered R600m to follow orders relating to the procurement of a R1-trillion nuclear deal and the job of finance minister.

Jonas said state capture had hollowed out the capacity of the state, reduced business and investor confidence and weakened the ability of the private sector to grow and create jobs.

He said state capture began long before 2010 and that the dismantling of abusive patronage networks was a fundamental element to revitalising SA.

"State capture reinforced inequality and the structural weaknesses in our economy."

Pravin Gordhan warns of fightback by agents of state capture

The public enterprises minister says those involved plan to strike again, but will be summoned to account for their wrongs
National
1 day ago

Report shows extent of Gupta-linked Trillian’s hold over Transnet

A Public Affairs Research Institute report, to be handed to Parliament, shows state capture may have started long before the Eskom and Transnet ...
National
2 hours ago

Gauteng government terminates all contracts with KPMG and McKinsey

The province’s dealings with software company SAP are still under consideration; all three companies are accused of links to the Gupta family and ...
National
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma’s motley crew sold us down the river

A trip to a dying town on the banks of the Vaal serves as a depressing reminder of the legacy left by the Zuma administration
Opinion
2 days ago

Zuma’s stalingrad falls

Zuma, it seems, may be running out of cash to fight futile battles
Features
2 days ago

Mabe and Magashule: The ANC’s questionable messengers

The two people tasked with presenting the ANC’s anti-corruption message to the public have themselves been accused of unscrupulous dealings
Features
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mcebisi Jonas says being fired was ‘the greatest ...
National
2.
Report shows extent of Gupta-linked Trillian’s ...
National
3.
Eskom 0% wage increase offer is ‘off the table’, ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa says land redistribution is key ...
National

Related Articles

Pravin Gordhan warns of fightback by agents of state capture
National

How the state and Eskom plan to cut municipal debt
National

Report shows extent of Gupta-linked Trillian’s hold over Transnet
National

Gauteng government terminates all contracts with KPMG and McKinsey
National

JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma’s motley crew sold us down the river
Opinion / Food for Thought

Zuma’s stalingrad falls
Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.