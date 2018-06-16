Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas says being fired "was the greatest thing". Speaking at the Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum on Friday evening, Jonas delivered a scathing speech on state capture.

"You not only have a weak state but a state that is completely illegitimate. It was becoming increasingly uncomfortable to be part of government," he said, calling out the architects of state capture for weakening the state’s credibility.

Last year, Jonas and then finance minister Pravin Gordhan were fired in a late-night Cabinet reshuffle, along with nine ministers and nine deputy ministers.