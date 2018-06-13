National

Gauteng government terminates all contracts with KPMG and McKinsey

The province’s dealings with software company SAP are still under consideration; all three companies are accused of links to the Gupta family and enabling state capture

13 June 2018 - 14:40 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The Gauteng provincial government will terminate all contracts with KPMG with immediate effect, following a decision taken on Wednesday by its provincial executive council.

Gauteng premier David Makhura announced in December that the provincial government would review its connections with KPMG, multinational software company SAP, and consultancy McKinsey.

KPMG, McKinsey and SAP were accused of enabling state capture through their dealings with the Gupta family.

The decision was communicated In a statement following a meeting of the executive council on Wednesday. The council had received a report on the review of contracts with the three companies, which was conducted "following serious allegations of unethical conduct made against these companies", the statement said.

"With regards to KPMG, the executive council decided that ... based on the latest developments, among others, the VBS [Mutual Bank] matter and the Auditor General’s decision to terminate all contacts with KPMG, the Gauteng provincial government should terminate all contracts with KPMG with immediate effect."

With regards to SAP, which is currently the sole service provider for the Gauteng provincial government, the council "noted that the company had taken steps to address the allegations of unethical behaviour leveled against its SA branch".

The current contract with SAP will expire in November 2018. Gauteng’s treasury has been mandated to continue monitoring SAP and seek National Treasury’s guidance on the way forward

The statement concluded: "On Mckinsey, the executive council was not convinced that the company had adequately addressed the concerns raised following the allegations of unethical practice. The executive council has decided that the Gauteng provincial government will, henceforth, stop contracting McKinsey for its services."

Britain watchdog fines KPMG £3.2m for failures in Quindell audit

The accountancy firm fine for failing to ensure that scandal-hit insurance claims processor Quindell’s statements were correct comes as ...
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: KPMG pays the price for poor conduct

Market dishes out just deserts to a company that has done much to tarnish SA’s reputation as an investment destination
Opinion
6 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Audit committees are an important pillar and must be accountable

Where corporate scandals perpetuated by management are uncovered, the triple accountability framework needs to be tackled
Opinion
6 days ago

Changes coming at KPMG SA as parent moves in

Restructuring will include the retrenchment of 400 employees and closure of some regional offices
Companies
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Joburg mayor vows to secure funds to improve ...
National
2.
Nelson Mandela Bay finally passes 2018-19 budget
National
3.
Gauteng government terminates all contracts with ...
National
4.
Northern Cape health department faces R1.4bn in ...
National / Health

Related Articles

KPMG quits as Saica auditor, over concern about Ntsebeza inquiry into Saica ...
Companies / Financial Services

KPMG loses another JSE-listed client: Finbond
Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank rates PwC second to KPMG
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.