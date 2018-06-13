Gauteng government terminates all contracts with KPMG and McKinsey

The Gauteng provincial government will terminate all contracts with KPMG with immediate effect, following a decision taken on Wednesday by its provincial executive council.

Gauteng premier David Makhura announced in December that the provincial government would review its connections with KPMG, multinational software company SAP, and consultancy McKinsey.

KPMG, McKinsey and SAP were accused of enabling state capture through their dealings with the Gupta family.

The decision was communicated In a statement following a meeting of the executive council on Wednesday. The council had received a report on the review of contracts with the three companies, which was conducted "following serious allegations of unethical conduct made against these companies", the statement said.

"With regards to KPMG, the executive council decided that ... based on the latest developments, among others, the VBS [Mutual Bank] matter and the Auditor General’s decision to terminate all contacts with KPMG, the Gauteng provincial government should terminate all contracts with KPMG with immediate effect."

With regards to SAP, which is currently the sole service provider for the Gauteng provincial government, the council "noted that the company had taken steps to address the allegations of unethical behaviour leveled against its SA branch".

The current contract with SAP will expire in November 2018. Gauteng’s treasury has been mandated to continue monitoring SAP and seek National Treasury’s guidance on the way forward

The statement concluded: "On Mckinsey, the executive council was not convinced that the company had adequately addressed the concerns raised following the allegations of unethical practice. The executive council has decided that the Gauteng provincial government will, henceforth, stop contracting McKinsey for its services."