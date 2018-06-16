Report shows extent of Gupta-linked Trillian’s hold over Transnet

The formerly Gupta-linked Trillian’s reach over Transnet extended further than previously anticipated, according to a report from the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari), which will be handed over to Parliament soon.

Pari executive director Ivor Chipkin revealed this at the Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum on Friday evening. "Treasury functions at vhad been outsourced to Trillian. Transnet hedged major deals by using the workers’ pension fund," he said.

Tracking the spread of state capture, he added, could be traced back to before the flurry around state-owned enterprises (SOEs), such as Eskom and Transnet in 2012.

"State capture was more than a criminal enterprise perpetrated by Jacob Zuma and his family and friends. What the last administration represented was a fundamental challenge to the constitutional order."