Report shows extent of Gupta-linked Trillian’s hold over Transnet
The formerly Gupta-linked Trillian’s reach over Transnet extended further than previously anticipated, according to a report from the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari), which will be handed over to Parliament soon.
Pari executive director Ivor Chipkin revealed this at the Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum on Friday evening. "Treasury functions at vhad been outsourced to Trillian. Transnet hedged major deals by using the workers’ pension fund," he said.
Tracking the spread of state capture, he added, could be traced back to before the flurry around state-owned enterprises (SOEs), such as Eskom and Transnet in 2012.
"State capture was more than a criminal enterprise perpetrated by Jacob Zuma and his family and friends. What the last administration represented was a fundamental challenge to the constitutional order."
Chipkin said this could be linked to Malusi Gigaba taking over as public enterprises minister in 2010 and Brian Molefe’s appointment as Transnet CEO in 2011.
President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of maladministration at Eskom and Transnet earlier this year for actions since January 2010.
Said the presidency of the probe: "It includes the appointment of controversial contractors McKinsey, Trillian and Regiments Capital to do work for Eskom and Transnet, and investigating ‘any undisclosed or unauthorised interests’ which Eskom and Transnet employees had in service providers contracted to their employers."
