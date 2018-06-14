Pravin Gordhan is gunning for those involved in the capture of state-owned enterprises

The agents and architects of state capture are still in play and biding their time before they strike again, according to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Speaking at the Nedbank Treasurer’s conference in Sandton on Thursday, Gordhan said: "The forces at the centre of state capture are not just walking away, they’re fighting back and trying to hold on to what they have and get rid of the good guys so they can win back that space and continue on with the ... destruction in those state-owned entities (SOEs)."

Gordhan, who was appointed to the position following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election, is faced with the difficult task of restructuring SOEs including South African Airways (SAA) and Eskom, which have weighed heavily on the fiscus.

"We need to re-establish SOEs as important and dynamic role players in our economy," said Gordhan. In the past few months, Gordhan has changed the boards of key SOEs to root out corruption and the remnants of state capture.

"We need to look at business and operational models and the sustainability and feasibility of these models — this is our next task." He added that those implicated in state capture will be summoned to account for what they did in the past.

"We need to track down the money that left these institutions," he said. "Ramaphosa spelled out very clearly what needed to be done. We are going to go through a transition period. You can’t just switch off the past and switch on the future."

Part of the plan is to rehabilitate SOEs to put them on sound footing while re-establishing their finances. "Leadership in government is willing to take hard decisions where necessary."