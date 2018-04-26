The City of Johannesburg has approved a name change that will see the council chambers renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

In a media statement, the city said renaming streets‚ public spaces and government facilities is its way of honouring "outstanding individuals for their contribution to the development of the city‚ its people and the country".

The city says Madikizela-Mandela was a struggle icon who contributed to the welfare of the youth‚ women and the country.

"Place names can build social cohesion and they can influence our experience and perception of the city. The renaming of the city council chambers is a fitting honour to one of Soweto’s most renowned resident and the mother of the nation‚" the city said.

The public can now give their views in a public participation and consultation process.