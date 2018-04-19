National

Duduzane Zuma to face charges relating to a fatal collusion in 2014

19 April 2018 - 17:14 Penwell Dlamini
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: JAMES OATWAY
Duduzane Zuma. Picture: JAMES OATWAY

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ will face prosecution relating to a road accident that led to the death of Phumzile Dube.

"The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) reviewed the decision not to prosecute [Duduzane Zuma] and decided that prosecution must ensue‚" National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said on Thursday.

"[Duduzane] was advised [in] early February that he [had] until the end of March to make representations to the NPA on why he should not face prosecution. He then failed to submit any representation and a decision was taken and referred to the NDPP South Gauteng‚" said Mfaku.

The case relates to a car accident on the M1 highway in Johannesburg in 2014 in which Duduzane’s Porsche collided with a minibus taxi‚ resulting in Dube’s death.

Earlier on Thursday‚ AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel told journalists in Centurion that his organisation had already approached the NPA as it wanted to privately prosecute the former president’s son.

"Shaun Abrahams [the NDPP] decided to give Duduzane Zuma the opportunity to make representations. Those representations had to be in on March 23. Unfortunately‚ Mr Abrahams did not ask the Dube family to also make representations. We believe it is fair time to give Mr Abrahams a month to take his decision," said Kriel.

"At the beginning of May we will follow up. If there’s not going to be prosecution we will start with the process to privately prosecute Mr Duduzane Zuma."

