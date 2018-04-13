National

Public invited to form guard of honour for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

13 April 2018
Mourners celebrating the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at at memorial service in Soweto. Picture: ALON SKUY
The family of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has invited the public to form a guard of honour for her on Friday afternoon‚ when her body is taken from the Kupane Funeral Parlour to her home in Orlando West‚ Soweto.

The expected time of departure from the funeral parlour is 2pm‚ starting at Sofasonke Street‚ a spokesman for the Mandela family said.

The funeral vehicles will stop at the bottom of Maseli Street, from where men from the Mandela family will conduct traditional rituals before offloading the casket from the vehicle.

The casket will then be carried by the male grandchildren, who will be followed by the men from the Mandela and Madikizela families.

The casket bearers and family members will then slowly proceed into the home.

The Mandela family said they "are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support since they announced the death of their mother".

