Malema shows his feminist side at EFF memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Women are better leaders than men‚ EFF leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday at the party’s memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

"There is no woman who has started a World War One [or a] World War Two. There is no woman who has ever sent people to go and bomb other nations‚ because he wants oil or minerals from that. Always the unreasonable ones: men. George Bush: man. Donald Trump: man."

Malema addressed supporters in Brandfort‚ the Free State town where Madikizela-Mandela spent several years under apartheid-era banishment orders.

The EFF chose the location to draw attention to the home in which Madikizela-Mandela stayed during her time in Brandfort. The provincial government has been criticised for failing to deliver on plans to turn the home into a museum.

Malema told the EFF leadership to let women flourish or risk repeating the "sins of the ANC".