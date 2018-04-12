National

Malema shows his feminist side at EFF memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

12 April 2018 - 10:03 Nico Gous
Late anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and EFF leader Julius Malema during the funeral service of ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Women are better leaders than men‚ EFF leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday at the party’s memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

"There is no woman who has started a World War One [or a] World War Two. There is no woman who has ever sent people to go and bomb other nations‚ because he wants oil or minerals from that. Always the unreasonable ones: men. George Bush: man. Donald Trump: man."

Malema addressed supporters in Brandfort‚ the Free State town where Madikizela-Mandela spent several years under apartheid-era banishment orders.

The EFF chose the location to draw attention to the home in which Madikizela-Mandela stayed during her time in Brandfort. The provincial government has been criticised for failing to deliver on plans to turn the home into a museum.

Malema told the EFF leadership to let women flourish or risk repeating the "sins of the ANC".

If it was a man that was alleged to have killed Stompie‚ who was an impimpi‚ that man would have been saluted and be given all titles

"Winnie did not do anything wrong to the ANC‚ including a tyre and a matchbox.… The ANC policy was every sellout must disappear. They did not only disappear here in SA‚ they disappeared even in exile under OR (Oliver) Tambo‚" Malema said.

"Why is there no one reminding us here of what (former defence minister) Joe Modise did in the camps? What (former SACP leader) Chris Hani did in the camps? What OR Tambo did in the camps?"

Malema said Madikizela-Mandela’s detractors criticised her past because she was a woman doing what was "supposed to be done by a man".

"If it was a man that was alleged to have killed Stompie [Seipei]‚ who was an impimpi (police informer or spy)‚ that man would have been saluted and be given all titles: commissar‚ commander‚ the fearless one."

Madikizela-Mandela was convicted in 1991 of kidnapping and being an accessory in the assault of Seipei. Her six-year jail sentence was reduced on appeal to a fine and a suspended two-year sentence.

Thousands flocked to Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela. She died last Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Politics
5 hours ago

