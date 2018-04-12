Opinion

WATCH: SA mourns its struggle veterans

12 April 2018 - 09:24 Business Day TV
Thousands of mourners descended on Orlando Stadium to pay their last respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: ALON SKUY
Thousands of mourners descended on Orlando Stadium to pay their last respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: ALON SKUY

This week Business Times editor Ron Derby heads the panel of editors and journalists as they discuss the passing of ANC veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Zola Skweyiya.

The listing of Iqbal Surve’s company Sagarmatha Technologies was also discussed. Some red flags have been raised about the company and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has reported that the listing is a ploy to cover debt of about R2.3bn in Surve’s media balance sheet.

Business Times editor Ron Derby heads the panel of editors and journalists as they discuss the stories that made the news over the past week

