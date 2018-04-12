WATCH: SA mourns its struggle veterans

This week Business Times editor Ron Derby heads the panel of editors and journalists as they discuss the passing of ANC veterans Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Zola Skweyiya.

The listing of Iqbal Surve’s company Sagarmatha Technologies was also discussed. Some red flags have been raised about the company and the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism has reported that the listing is a ploy to cover debt of about R2.3bn in Surve’s media balance sheet.