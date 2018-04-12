The EFF has hit out at the DA for demanding answers from Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille on why she attended the EFF’s memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela without prior consent.

DA chair of the federal council James Selfe has said De Lille would have to explain herself. However, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu accused the party of targeting her.

De Lille was warmly welcomed by the EFF leadership at the memorial which was held on Wednesday, the same day as the official state memorial held in Orlando, Soweto.

"This is evidently [a] witch hunt by the lily white liberals‚" Shivambu tweeted on Thursday. "Free State DA provincial leader Patricia Kopane and DA members in the Free State were at the memorial service as well. Patricia worked with Mama Winnie and it’s within her right to pay tribute in an appropriate platform."

Selfe said De Lille had not informed the DA that she was going to be attending an EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela‚ instead of the official state event which was held in Orlando Stadium in Soweto on the same day.

"There are occasions when politicians of one party address rallies of another party. I mean [DA leader] Mmusi Maimane has done so, but we will require from her some explanation about why she didn’t tell us‚" said Selfe. He said the party’s action would depend "under what guise she did [not tell the party]".

De Lille’s appearance at the EFF event raised a lot of eyebrows as she is currently at loggerheads with her party‚ and facing a disciplinary hearing. She is serving as a mayor thanks to opposition parties and rebel DA councillors who defied their party’s motion of no confidence in her to keep her in power.

This is not the first time De Lille has been linked to the EFF. Earlier when her troubles started‚ many linked her to the party but she downplayed the suggestions at the time‚ saying she was only concerned about clearing her name.

On Wednesday‚ EFF leader Julius Malema also denied that De Lille may be joining his party. "She is coming as a speaker because she worked very close with uMama but she is not joining the EFF."

When contacted following her address‚ De Lille declined to comment specifically on Selfe’s comments. "I am not prepared to do an interview ... we must show respect for Mama Winnie‚ that’s why I went to pay tribute to her as a friend‚" said De Lille, saying she showed respect to Madikizela-Mandela because she knew her as a mother and a friend.