'Some ANC leaders are apparently worried that Malema will use the platform to “claim” Madikizela-Mandela from her party or attack the ANC'

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Malema will speak at Winnie funeral. What could possibly go wrong?

EXTRACT:

There have been behind-the-scenes negotiations on the issue due to disquiet among some ANC leaders about Malema “hijacking” the event.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams confirmed on Wednesday night that Malema was scheduled to speak as per “the last programme I saw”.

But EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said he could not confirm whether Malema would address the funeral.

The special official funeral is being arranged by the state in consultation with the ANC and Madikizela-Mandela’s family. It is understood the family requested that Malema speak because of the special relationship the two shared.