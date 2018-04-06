Buses ferrying supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are streaming into Durban ahead of his high court appearance on Friday.

Hundreds of the faithful‚ backed by business forums and clergymen‚ have massed at King Dinizulu Park‚ about 3km from the High Court in Durban.

Many of his supporters, from as far afield as the Northern Cape, arrived carrying placards emblazoned with messages of support.

Zuma is appearing on 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. These relate to 783 payments he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company Thint from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

Bishop Timothy Ngcobo‚ of the National Interfaith Council of SA‚ said Zuma’s detractors needed to keep their "hands off" the former president.

He said radical economic transformation‚ land reform policies and free education were hallmarks of Zuma’s tenure as president and‚ instead of being hailed‚ he was being persecuted.

"The people of Zimbabwe had the maturity to let Robert Mugabe bow out. Here we have taken the president to court‚" he said.