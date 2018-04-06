National

Jacob Zuma supporters amass in Durban ahead of court appearance

Placard-waving fans are streaming into the city to show support for the former president as he prepares to face charges

06 April 2018 - 08:58 Jeff Wicks
Supporters of Jacob Zuma outside the Durban High Court. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Supporters of Jacob Zuma outside the Durban High Court. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Buses ferrying supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are streaming into Durban ahead of his high court appearance on Friday.

Hundreds of the faithful‚ backed by business forums and clergymen‚ have massed at King Dinizulu Park‚ about 3km from the High Court in Durban.

Many of his supporters, from as far afield as the Northern Cape, arrived carrying placards emblazoned with messages of support.

Zuma is appearing on 16 charges that include fraud‚ corruption and racketeering. These relate to 783 payments he allegedly received as a bribe to protect French arms company Thint from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal. The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

Bishop Timothy Ngcobo‚ of the National Interfaith Council of SA‚ said Zuma’s detractors needed to keep their "hands off" the former president.

He said radical economic transformation‚ land reform policies and free education were hallmarks of Zuma’s tenure as president and‚ instead of being hailed‚ he was being persecuted.

"The people of Zimbabwe had the maturity to let Robert Mugabe bow out. Here we have taken the president to court‚" he said.

LIVE BLOG: All the drama as Zuma has his day in court

Former president Jacob Zuma appears in a Durban court on charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud
National
50 minutes ago

KARYN MAUGHAN: Ramaphosa is about to make a big decision on Zuma's court case

Ramaphosa must decide whether to fight a Democratic Alliance application to stop continued legal funding for Zuma
Politics
1 hour ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma’s Lula moment is a risk for ANC

For the former Brazilian leader and Jacob Zuma the moment of reckoning has arrived
Opinion
3 hours ago

SIMON LINCOLN READER: Jacob Zuma’s pantomime of victimhood needs no pity party

Zuma knows what’s coming to him, and he also knows the Stalingrad strategy of frustrating the hell out of the courts with delays and appeals ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

Jacob Zuma to get his day in court at last

The former president is facing 16 charges, but  his legal team is likely to ask for more time
National
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma supporters amass in Durban ahead of ...
National
2.
LIVE BLOG: All the drama as Zuma has his day in ...
National
3.
Mining verdict leaves room for department to ...
National
4.
SAPS hobbled by failure to pay for vital systems
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.