National

Some in MK Veterans’ Association say Ethekwini mayor has failed to accommodate them

03 April 2018 - 15:43 Jeff Wicks
Zandile Gumede. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Zandile Gumede. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

A group of disgruntled Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association members — irked by Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede’s "failure to accommodate them" — gathered on the steps of Durban’s City Hall on Tuesday.

The gathering of about 50 people had demanded that Gumede meet with them to address their concerns.

The protest is understood to relate to the military veterans’ policy‚ put in place last year‚ which paved the way for veterans to be given preferential treatment when it comes to housing allocation‚ tenders and skills development.

The policy‚ in line with the Military Veterans Act‚ states that the municipality will consider supporting veterans and their dependants in various areas, including access to municipal health services‚ housing‚ facilitation of job placement‚ advice on business opportunities and "any other relevant support".

One of their leaders‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ claimed they had been snubbed by the mayor. "We found ourselves in the same situation last year and we came to see the mayor and she promised that she was going to deliver. This is an Act‚ this is not something we have made up in our heads."

The man said the mayor repeatedly delayed the implementation of the Act. "Now we are here and we want her to come and talk to us." But Gumede was nowhere to be seen‚ with officials from her office on the scene to "monitor" the crowd.

Mayoral spokesperson Mthunzi Gumede said the group was leaderless and that no meeting had been scheduled with the mayor. "We do not view this as a crisis. We are engaging with this group and with their leaders, who know nothing about what is happening here today."

ANC faction wants KZN meeting delayed as ‘ANC cannot hold free and fair conference’

The 2015 provincial conference was declared null and void after supporters of former premier Senzo Mchunu said some participants represented ghost ...
Politics
7 days ago

Will Zuma unleash his Zulu zealots in the face of possible prosecution?

Former president could flex his political muscles to avoid the consequences of alleged criminal activities, writes Perfect Hlongwane
Opinion
27 days ago

KZN ANC shocked after 3 members ‘assassinated’ ahead of voter registration

The deadly attack comes as the IEC opened its doors for voter registration to allow the electorate to confirm their details
National
23 days ago

Top court to rule on fate of KZN voters

As many as 1.3-million registered voters in KwaZulu-Natal do not have addresses to meet the requirement for a credible voters' roll
National
28 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be given state ...
National
2.
Stats SA releases number of peri-natal deaths ...
National / Health
3.
SA’s poverty rate is down — but it is the most ...
National
4.
Some in MK Veterans’ Association say Ethekwini ...
National

Related Articles

ANC faction wants KZN meeting delayed as ‘ANC cannot hold free and fair ...
Politics

KZN ANC shocked after 3 members ‘assassinated’ ahead of voter registration
National

Will Zuma unleash his Zulu zealots in the face of possible prosecution?
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.