The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock and outrage after its elections coordinator and two community members were shot dead by unknown assailants in Mfume in the south coast on Saturday.

The deadly attack comes as the Independent Electoral Commission opened its doors for voter registration on Saturday and Sunday to allow the electorate to confirm their details.

Sihle Zikalala‚ ANC KZN provincial interim committee coordinator‚ said Nqobizwe Mkhize‚ 42‚ was "assassinated" in the early hours of the morning at his residence in Imfume‚ Ward 105 of eThekwini Municipality.

Mkhize was responsible for election mobilisation in the district.

"While escaping the scene‚ the assassins fired shots at two other community members who sadly also lost their lives. It’s sad that yet another dark cloud of brutal killings has engulfed our province‚" Zikalala said.

He said while the full details regarding Mkhize’s murder remained sketchy‚ it appeared that he was attacked while sleeping. He was shot in the presence of his wife.

"The attackers instructed his wife to cover herself while they opened fire on Cde Mkhize and left him dead on the scene. This dastardly assassination of Cde Mkhize leaves a huge void in the ranks of the ANC‚ the alliance and the mass democratic movement in general. He was a true revolutionary who served our community with dedication."

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the deaths and said investigations were ongoing.

She said there were no other reports of violence related to the voter registration.