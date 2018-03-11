National

KZN ANC shocked after 3 members ‘assassinated’ ahead of voter registration

11 March 2018 - 11:25 Yasantha Naidoo
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed shock and outrage after its elections coordinator and two community members were shot dead by unknown assailants in Mfume in the south coast on Saturday.

The deadly attack comes as the Independent Electoral Commission opened its doors for voter registration on Saturday and Sunday to allow the electorate to confirm their details.

Sihle Zikalala‚ ANC KZN provincial interim committee coordinator‚ said Nqobizwe Mkhize‚ 42‚ was "assassinated" in the early hours of the morning at his residence in Imfume‚ Ward 105 of eThekwini Municipality.

Mkhize was responsible for election mobilisation in the district.

"While escaping the scene‚ the assassins fired shots at two other community members who sadly also lost their lives. It’s sad that yet another dark cloud of brutal killings has engulfed our province‚" Zikalala said.

He said while the full details regarding Mkhize’s murder remained sketchy‚ it appeared that he was attacked while sleeping. He was shot in the presence of his wife.

"The attackers instructed his wife to cover herself while they opened fire on Cde Mkhize and left him dead on the scene. This dastardly assassination of Cde Mkhize leaves a huge void in the ranks of the ANC‚ the alliance and the mass democratic movement in general. He was a true revolutionary who served our community with dedication."

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed the deaths and said investigations were ongoing.

She said there were no other reports of violence related to the voter registration.

It is careless to say KZN murders are politically motivated, says Goodwill Zwelithini

The Zulu king says ‘there is always a danger in glorifying what‚ in my view‚ are clearly acts of criminality’
National
10 days ago

ANC branch secretary S’fiso Mlambo shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal

Mlambo is believed to have been close to former premier Senzo Mchunu‚ who is also from the Musa Dladla region‚ the second-largest ANC ...
Politics
1 month ago

ANC leader Lungisani Mnguni shot dead in KZN delivering food to school

Mnguni was recently elected a delegate to the December ANC conference‚ and his branch has nominated Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as its ...
National
3 months ago

Ex ANC councillor’s murder in KZN is not yet being treated as a political killing

The investigation into Bongani Msomi’s shooting at a Maskandi festival has not been handed over to the Hawks because the motive is still unclear
Politics
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Becoming a whistleblower changed my life, says ...
National
2.
KZN ANC shocked after 3 members ‘assassinated’ ...
National
3.
Malusi Gigaba set to revoke permanent residency ...
National
4.
Top court dismisses Malusi Gigaba's appeal over ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.