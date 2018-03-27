ANC faction wants KZN meeting delayed as ‘ANC cannot hold free and fair conference’

His sentiments were echoed by another ANC leader from the far north region, who asked not to be named. "The PIC only came to our region once and they have not even started resolving problems that were identified during the court case. How then, is the organization ready to hold a conference if none of the problems have been solved?

"We asked the NEC to reconfigure the PIC because it was populated by people who served in the PEC. They didn’t do anything about it. Now the same PIC is failing to deal with the problems on the ground and they are not doing anything. We also do not want to discuss our problems with [ANC secretary-general Ace] Magashule because he belongs to the same faction that is doing all the wrong things in the KwaZulu-Natal ANC," he said.

Magashule was not available to respond to the latter claim.

Sthembiso Mshengu, spokesperson for the faction that was successful in overturning the last provincial elective conference results in court, declined to comment on the matter on Monday, saying the group preferred to talk directly to the NEC to resolve internal ANC matters.

Sihle Zikalala, the ANC’s provincial interim committee coordinator, was not available for comment on Monday as his secretary said he was holed up in a meeting for most part of the day. Zikalala recently told journalists that the PIC was doing its work and that the province was now ready to hold the provincial conference which will "free and fair".

Pule Mabe, the ANC’s national spokesperson, said the NEC would soon hold a meeting in which it would assess the work done by interim structures in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State — whose leadership was also dissolved after the court ruling nullifying its provincial conference.

Thabani Khumalo, a KwaZulu-Natal-based independent political analyst, said those who are calling for the postponement of the conference have a valid point.

"When the PIC was appointed and was tasked with holding a conference within three months I said they are joking because this was too short a time to sort out all the problems besetting the organisation. Lot of these problems are on the ground, on the branches. We haven’t seen the PIC going on the road show to interact with the regions, not to mention the branches."

Khumalo added: "They are playing with fire if they think they can sort the problems seating in the provincial headquarters. If the conference were to be held now, there would be the same outcome, the same problems, same factional divide and it will be even more difficult to solve these problems in the future."