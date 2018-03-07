Will Zuma unleash his Zulu zealots in the face of possible prosecution?

This alone is not conclusive evidence that the "Zulu threat" is not alive and well. However, it bears remembering that KwaZulu-Natal is a terrain fraught with divisions within the ANC too.

In September 2017, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg declared the results of the ANC provincial elective conference of 2015 (in which the pro-Zuma faction led by Zikalala came out tops) null and void. Judge Jerome Mnguni ruled that the pro-Zuma faction’s ascent to power in the province was through fraudulent means.

The party in the province is run by an interim caretaker committee as it works to restore unity. Under these circumstances, it would be unwise to claim uMsholozi has the provincial support he would need to call upon were he to embark on an ethnically based fightback strategy.

Of course, the stakes are very high for Zuma since the possibility of prosecution looms large. He may indeed attempt to flex his political muscles as a shot across the bows of those who might be planning to pursue him politically, or through the courts. If so, more branches can be expected to break with the party line in the weeks and months to come. It is likely these outbursts would come from structures in KwaZulu-Natal, but they may also originate in other provinces.

The system of patronage-based looting that became established under Zuma will not disappear overnight. Many who are implicated in criminal activity will try to use political leverage at branch level to stop the investigations and prosecutions that must now inevitably follow. But these will be the scattered sparks of dying embers. The power necessary to sustain such rebellion has already been comprehensively lost. The country’s enthusiastic response to Cyril Ramaphosa’s victory underlined this point.

A Zuma fightback based on a call to fellow Zulus will also fail because in the ethnic stakes he is less powerful than his cultural leader, King Goodwill Zwelithini. On the ground, in community after community in KwaZulu-Natal, there is no allegiance Zulu-speaking people feel that surpasses their loyalty to Zwelithini.

Those watching closely would have noted that in December, after the Nasrec conference confirmed Ramaphosa’s election as ANC president, the first port of call of the new ANC top six was the royal palace for a visit with the king. This act of acknowledgement was a masterstroke on the part of Ramaphosa and his advisers. This was confirmed when Zuma was summoned to the royal house a few weeks later, at the height of the "transition" talks that led to him stepping down as president.

There is no public record of the talks that took place at the palace, but a palace insider I spoke to said the meeting was not so much a discussion as a lecture from the king to his subject. The insider suggests the king’s comments may have been the deciding factor in Zuma’s resignation and will make it difficult for him to stir up trouble on the basis of ethnic lines and loyalties.

Certainly, if the king cautioned him against doing so, it is impossible to see how Zuma would now risk public censure from the monarch by engaging in any grassroots mobilisation to protect himself from prosecution.

It seems the chess master from Nkandla has himself been checkmated.

• Hlongwane is the former editor of SoccerLife Magazine. His second novel, Sanity Please Prevail, will be published later in 2018.