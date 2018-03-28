Vicki Momberg gets two years for her racist tirade

Estate agent Vicki Momberg has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria last year following her racist tirade in 2016.

The court on Wednesday sentenced her to three years in jail‚ one of which was suspended for three years on condition that she is not convicted of the same offence.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being a victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg. She loosely hurled the K-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist her following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.

Momberg broke down as she was taken to the holding cells‚ after her lawyer asked the court if she could be released on bail pending a challenge of the jail term sentence. This is still to be argued.