Watchdog makes headway in streamlining approvals of electro-technical goods

The watchdog in charge of approving electro-technical goods for import into SA still has a large backlog but says it is making headway in addressing the delays that have caused frustration in the industry.

The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NCRS) had 3,943 applications for letters of authority for electro-technical goods outstanding as at end-January, acting CEO Edward Mamadise revealed Friday.

Backlogs were recorded at the end of each of the first three quarters of 2017-18, with 3,482 outstanding at the end of quarter one, 3,478 at the end of quarter two and 3,497 at the end of quarter three. A total of 8,152 applications had been approved by January 2018.

Letters of authority are required by importers before their goods can be cleared at customs. Long delays in getting these letters of authority from the NCRS has caused much frustration and concern by industry in the past.

In a briefing to Parliament’s trade and industry committee, Mamadise said that to expedite the processing of electro-technical applications, six candidate inspectors were recruited in April and were trained.

"There has been a marked improvement in turnaround times … compared with the previous financial period," Mamadise said.

Mamadise noted that 1,641 applications for letters of authority for the automotive industry were carried forward from the 2016-17 financial year. Between April 1 2017 and end-January 2018, 4,497 applications were received and 3,507 were finalised, 96% within 120 days.

In the chemicals, materials and mechanicals sector, 58 applications were carried over from the 2017-18 financial year, and between April 1 and end-February 324 applications were received. Of these 315 were finalised, 57% within 120 days.

The NCRS has also begun implementing a risk-based approach to the approval of applications for letters of authority.

This involves prescreening of applications so that renewal applications are separated and expedited. Low-risk applications are placed in a separate queue with shorter turnaround times.

Mamadise said low-risk applications constituted 30% of applications, medium-risk 60% and high-risk 10%.

A modernisation project at the NCRS including the digitisation of processes is also under way.