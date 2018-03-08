Initiative for Global Development to encourage US investment in Africa

The "Africa Rising" narrative is not dead. This is according to the Initiative for Global Development (IGD), a non-profit organisation looking to turn around pessimistic perceptions by American companies about doing business in Africa.

The Washington-based organisation is due to run a two-week investor roadshow, titled "Africa Investment Rising (AIR): Building Momentum for Investing in Africa’s Economic Prosperity", across four major American cities between April 18 and May 1 2018.

Through its Frontier Leader Network, the tour will bring together some of the leading African and Global CEOs, US policy makers and African finance ministers to participate in workshops and forge business alliances to foster investment in Africa’s expanding economies.

IGD’s leader network comprises of senior executives and CEOs from major companies such as Microsoft, Dangote Group, Econet Wireless, Illovo, General Electric, Pearson and Visa, who will all be in attendance.

The African Development Bank (AFDB) is the primary sponsor, with backing from a host of companies and organisations, such as Chevron, Procter & Gamble and the African Export-Import Bank.

The IGD will kick off preparations for the roadshow in Washington with a roundtable on how private-sector companies can mobilise investment finance from the US Agency for International Development (Usaid), as well as from other development players, including African businesses.

The New York leg will focus on the financial services sector and investment. The stop in Des Moines, Iowa, will examine how to leverage off the continent’s agriculture potential, while the Houston, Texas leg will explore the energy, oil and gas sectors.

According to the IGD’s president and CEO Mima Nedelcovych, "Despite [Africa] having some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, the US continues to lag behind other countries in trade and investment. It’s largely because there’s a lack of understanding about the dynamism, resilience and growing purchasing power of African markets."

Africa, on average, makes up a mere 0.3% of US company investment portfolios. The IGD is hoping to increase this to at least 1% over the next two years. Africa presents a unique opportunity for US companies to create sustainable expansion strategies, due to its rapidly growing population and expanding middle class. McKinsey estimates that consumer spending on the continent could reach more than $2-trillion by 2025.

The continent’s relatively under-developed societies also create avenues for US companies to partner with African companies to fill gaps in infrastructure investment. The AFDB estimates Africa’s infrastructure spending deficit to be more than $100bn a year, and roughly two thirds of people in Sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to electricity.

Additionally, inadequate transport infrastructure hikes up the cost of doing business in Africa by 30% to 40%, but the IGD sees such inefficiencies as presenting investment opportunities for American companies.