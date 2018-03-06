National

SA’s participation in Brics is tiny: sobering stats from Rob Davies

06 March 2018 - 10:04 Linda Ensor
Brics. Picture: ISTOCK
Brics. Picture: ISTOCK

The diminutive nature of SA’s participation in Brics — the organisation bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — was highlighted by facts provided by Trade and Industry Minster Rob Davies in Parliament on Tuesday.

SA is the current chair of Brics despite the relative smallness of its contribution to investment and trade.

Davies said in a briefing to Parliament’s trade and industry committee that in 2016 total intra-Brics trade amounted to $235bn. China accounted for 56%, Brazil 18%, Russia 15%, India 7% and SA 5% of intra-Brics imports.

SA’s exports to Brics countries stood at $13.5bn, while imports were $21.4bn in 2017.

"SA’s biggest export destination within Brics remains China, followed by India, Brazil and Russia, with its exports in mainly primary products," Davies said.

In the period January 2015 to February 2016, intra-Brics investment amounted to R554bn, of which China accounted for 76.7%, India with 12.7%, Russia with 5.3%, SA 4.1% and Brazil 1.4%.

On international trade, Davies noted the rise in protectionist measures, especially in developed countries, "against a backdrop of rising nationalist and populist politics. The rise in trade disputes is triggering adverse impacts and retaliatory moves along global value chains."

He warned of the possible increase in South African imports as countries found alternative markets due to the rise in protectionism. SA would need to preserve its policy space to protect its productive capacity.

He also remarked on the institutional risk this context posed for the World Trade Organisation and its ability to resolve trade disputes.

Davies noted that this global context emphasised the importance of regional integration and the African market to support job creation and industrialisation in SA.

Uncertainties of a post-Brexit world bring opportunities for SA and Africa

Innovative South African diplomacy and business sector action would be useful in this time of turbulence, writes John Maré
Opinion
1 day ago

Economists cautious over 2017 growth, but this year should be slightly better

The pace of economic growth could fall short if US interest rates rise and political change in South Africa stalls
Business
2 days ago

Ramaphosa can revitalise relations with Africa and repair mistrust of SA

He has a chance to carve out a developmental role and create beneficial new continental partnerships, writes Dianna Games
Opinion
4 days ago

SA was more corrupt in 2017 than 2016, data from Transparency International show

Sub-saharan African countries dominated the bottom of the Transparency list, with Somalia — at position 180 — found to the be the most ...
National
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gupta properties in India 'raided', says report
National
2.
Standard Bank allows Gupta business rescue ...
National
3.
Designing a new Gauteng highway has begun, says ...
National
4.
ANC in Parliament withdraws motion on Reserve ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.