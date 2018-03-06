SA’s participation in Brics is tiny: sobering stats from Rob Davies

The diminutive nature of SA’s participation in Brics — the organisation bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA — was highlighted by facts provided by Trade and Industry Minster Rob Davies in Parliament on Tuesday.

SA is the current chair of Brics despite the relative smallness of its contribution to investment and trade.

Davies said in a briefing to Parliament’s trade and industry committee that in 2016 total intra-Brics trade amounted to $235bn. China accounted for 56%, Brazil 18%, Russia 15%, India 7% and SA 5% of intra-Brics imports.

SA’s exports to Brics countries stood at $13.5bn, while imports were $21.4bn in 2017.

"SA’s biggest export destination within Brics remains China, followed by India, Brazil and Russia, with its exports in mainly primary products," Davies said.

In the period January 2015 to February 2016, intra-Brics investment amounted to R554bn, of which China accounted for 76.7%, India with 12.7%, Russia with 5.3%, SA 4.1% and Brazil 1.4%.

On international trade, Davies noted the rise in protectionist measures, especially in developed countries, "against a backdrop of rising nationalist and populist politics. The rise in trade disputes is triggering adverse impacts and retaliatory moves along global value chains."

He warned of the possible increase in South African imports as countries found alternative markets due to the rise in protectionism. SA would need to preserve its policy space to protect its productive capacity.

He also remarked on the institutional risk this context posed for the World Trade Organisation and its ability to resolve trade disputes.

Davies noted that this global context emphasised the importance of regional integration and the African market to support job creation and industrialisation in SA.