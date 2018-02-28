Zuma allies out of security cluster

Her appointment follows almost a decade of the ministry being abused for political ends. She will have to act with an iron fist as difficult decisions will have to be made about staff at the ministry, particularly its director-general, controversial Zuma ally Arthur Fraser.

Zuma had appointed loyalists into positions in the security cluster, including David Mahlobo, who was axed on Monday as energy minister.

Zuma’s last state security minister, Bongani Bongo, is now without a ministerial job.

Malusi Gigaba was moved out of the finance ministry back to home affairs, despite a court ruling this week that he had lied under oath during his previous tenure at home affairs.

The DA’s Zakhele Mbhele slammed Cele’s appointment as police minister as "irrational", but it was welcomed by Institute of Security Studies research associate Dr Johan Burger.

Cele made controversial comments during his tenure as commissioner, including telling officers to "shoot to kill", and was fired for his role in the awarding of R1.7bn lease deals for police accommodation.

Mbhele said Cele was a supporter of Zuma during his court battle to keep the so-called spy tapes out of the public domain. "Cele only became anti-Zuma following his sacking as national police commissioner. This conduct demonstrates characteristics of an individual who cannot be trusted to serve the people of our country," Mbhele said.

Burger said Cele was a strong leader, that morale in the South African Police Service improved under his leadership and crime went down or stabilised. He believed Cele’s appointment was a good one given his vast experience in the security cluster.

Ramaphosa’s promise during his state of the nation address to act against people guilty of corruption forced him to put words into action, Burger added.

