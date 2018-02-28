NUM past makes Mantashe a good fit for mining portfolio

It remains to be seen what damage the past decade in the belly of the ANC’s relentless political churn that marked the ascent and decline of Jacob Zuma has wrought on the man the industry lauds as a good appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa, himself a former general secretary of the NUM.

Mantashe defended Zuma and was part of the ANC leadership that kept him in power despite evidence that he was corrupt and captured by the Gupta family.

As ANC chairman he brings political clout to the ministry and possibly the NUM, which will be a useful lever in talks with the chamber, labour and other interested parties when negotiating a new Mining Charter. The chamber, clearly with an eye on the talks, hailed Mantashe’s appointment. as minister. He was actively involved in wage talks for the coal and gold sectors with the chamber while at the NUM and proved to be a tough, intelligent negotiator able to compromise.

The chamber says he is a "man of integrity and dignity, and who brings with him a sound and fundamental knowledge of the industry he will lead and enable. He is a person with whom our industry has long held a constructive and respectful relationship. He is an extremely tough negotiator, demonstrated both during his time as general secretary of the NUM and in his subsequent political positions."

Mantashe will have to grapple with the near-intractable problem of appeasing ANC voters ahead of 2019’s elections after the damage Zuma and his appointees inflicted on the party; the rising discontent in communities around mines and labour-sending areas; militant labour; and the steely resolve of the mining industry.

Another sticking point, perhaps overlooked by Ramaphosa, is his relationship with Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa.

Enmity between Mantashe and Mathunjwa led to the formation of Amcu, which displaced the NUM on platinum mines in a bloody battle that cost lives and millions of rand.

Mantashe declined to recuse himself from Mathunjwa’s disciplinary hearing following a strike in 1999 at the Douglas Colliery. Mathunjwa refused to appear before the hearing and was thrown out of the NUM. The enmity between them remains.

"As a stalwart from the Amcu rival, the NUM, Minister Mantashe is a clear enemy of Amcu, and it is very likely that he would have revenge," Mathunjwa said. "It is clear that Minister Mantashe is completely conflicted. It looks like an effort to revive the NUM in the mining sector. Minister Mantashe is not a neutral person," he said.

One of Mantashe’s first jobs will be to clear out the director-general of the Department of Mineral Resources, Thabo Mokoena, a Zwane appointee who was seen to do the bidding of the former minister. It is also hoped that he shafts the deputy director-general in charge of mineral regulation in the department, Seipati Dlamini, an accused in the Estina dairy farm fraud case.

