A fresh start with new leaders after Ramaphosa’s reshuffle
The new ministers have their work cut out to restore order
Several ministries that have been performing badly have been offered a fresh start with new leaders following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reshuffle of the Cabinet on Monday.
The most significant change was at the Ministry of Public Enterprises where both the minister, Lynne Brown, and her deputy, Ben Martins, were fired. Both were alleged to have connections with the controversial Gupta family and allowed them to influence tenders at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Pravin Gordhan is the new minister of public enterprises, but Ramaphosa said on Monday he was leaving the deputy minister position vacant for now.
Eskom, Transnet, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA and Denel are at the centre of state capture allegations, with mounting evidence that executives running them were placed in their positions by the Guptas and worked with them to loot state resources. When he was fired as finance minister in March 2017 on spurious grounds, Gordhan returned to the back benches of Parliament and was a member of the portfolio committee on public enterprises, doggedly asking questions at its inquiry into Eskom.
During his state of the nation address Ramaphosa detailed the changes that needed to be made in the appointments of SOE boards and how they should operate. The president said the government would remove nonexecutive board members from any role in procurement and would work with the auditor-general to strengthen external audit processes.
Speaking at an event last week, Gordhan said SA had learned through all the exposés on state capture that procurement was the key channel through which the corrupt operated and obtained the collaboration of employees in senior positions and board members. Gordhan will have to implement a total overhaul of the procurement system — but he warned that this would take time.
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is taking over from fired Mosebenzi Zwane. Zwane was possibly one of the worst appointments former president Jacob Zuma made.
Under his leadership there was regulatory uncertainty and lack of confidence in the mining industry — one of the country’s key economic sectors — and he foisted a third version of the Mining Charter on the industry in June 2017 without consultation. He was regarded as a Gupta stooge and has been fingered in the Vrede dairy farm financial scandal in the Free State.
Ramaphosa indicated that it was back to the drawing board on the charter and promised all involved would be consulted.
Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti is taking over from Nomvula Mokonyane, under whose leadership the department was clouded in allegations of mismanagement and corruption. Besides fixing the rot, he will have to deal with the water crisis in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.
A disastrous Bathabile Dlamini was moved out of the social development ministry. She is facing an inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for the legal costs of the social grants fiasco.
Dlamini and Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu have been swapped around. Shabangu has to ensure the South African Social Security Agency sorts out the payments of social grants.
Former science and technology minister Naledi Pandor has been shifted to the Ministry of Higher Education.
While the free higher education offer has alleviated some of the pressure that students put on the department, Pandor will have to balance the expectations of the university administrators and students.
