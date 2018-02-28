A fresh start with new leaders after Ramaphosa’s reshuffle

During his state of the nation address Ramaphosa detailed the changes that needed to be made in the appointments of SOE boards and how they should operate. The president said the government would remove nonexecutive board members from any role in procurement and would work with the auditor-general to strengthen external audit processes.

Speaking at an event last week, Gordhan said SA had learned through all the exposés on state capture that procurement was the key channel through which the corrupt operated and obtained the collaboration of employees in senior positions and board members. Gordhan will have to implement a total overhaul of the procurement system — but he warned that this would take time.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is taking over from fired Mosebenzi Zwane. Zwane was possibly one of the worst appointments former president Jacob Zuma made.

Under his leadership there was regulatory uncertainty and lack of confidence in the mining industry — one of the country’s key economic sectors — and he foisted a third version of the Mining Charter on the industry in June 2017 without consultation. He was regarded as a Gupta stooge and has been fingered in the Vrede dairy farm financial scandal in the Free State.

Ramaphosa indicated that it was back to the drawing board on the charter and promised all involved would be consulted.

Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti is taking over from Nomvula Mokonyane, under whose leadership the department was clouded in allegations of mismanagement and corruption. Besides fixing the rot, he will have to deal with the water crisis in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

A disastrous Bathabile Dlamini was moved out of the social development ministry. She is facing an inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for the legal costs of the social grants fiasco.

Dlamini and Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu have been swapped around. Shabangu has to ensure the South African Social Security Agency sorts out the payments of social grants.

Former science and technology minister Naledi Pandor has been shifted to the Ministry of Higher Education.

While the free higher education offer has alleviated some of the pressure that students put on the department, Pandor will have to balance the expectations of the university administrators and students.

