From teacher to top dog: how DD won the day

Mabuza won the day. The 57-year-old is now the head of government business and will work with Ramaphosa to clean up the mess created by his former ally, Jacob Zuma.

The former Mpumalanga premier entered the political terrain in the mid-1980s. He began his political career as secretary of the Azanian Students Organisation from 1984-85 and qualified as a teacher.

He was the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union chairman for three years in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Mabuza was elected as an ANC regional chairman in 1994 and in 1998 joined the party’s Mpumalanga provincial executive committee.

In 2015 he was linked to the so-called premier league, a once strong lobby group in the ANC who were staunch supporters of Zuma and were expected to support Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the December conference. However, after the 2016 local government elections, when the ANC lost three metros to the opposition, Mabuza realised the party was in trouble. He had been ANC Mpumalanga chairman and premier since 2009. This would have been his last term as premier, which would have ended in 2019.

After his election in December to the ANC’s top six officials, it was announced that Mabuza and new ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who is also the Free State premier, would step down from their positions in the provinces at the end of the financial year.

However, last week it became clear that Mabuza was readying himself for a position in the National Assembly when it emerged that he would resign as premier on Monday.

He has run Mpumalanga with an iron fist. He has been accused of being behind several political killings in the province, but has denied this, saying the allegations were made by people who despised him.

Mabuza was said to be wary of the Guptas, particularly after the announcement by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas that the family offered him the post of finance minister when Nhlanhla Nene was axed.

Mabuza will likely have his eyes set on a position higher than deputy president of SA.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za