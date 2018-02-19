National

ILLEGAL OCCUPATION

EFF vows to appeal against land interdict

19 February 2018 - 05:44 Theto Mahlakoana
South Africans demand land to build houses. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe
South Africans demand land to build houses. Picture: Moeletsi Mabe

The EFF has vowed to appeal against a court judgment that upheld an interdict stopping the party and its leaders from inciting illegal land occupation.

AfriForum and Afri Business successfully opposed a rescission application by the EFF in the High Court in Pretoria.

This means EFF leaders and members would be arrested for being in contempt of court if they called on people to occupy private and state-owned land.

Though the interdict was granted to the two groups after litigation against the EFF that started in November 2016, the party sought relief from the court to set it aside.

The two organisations also said they had applied for and were granted an interdict against the Black First Land First (BLF) group.

The two groups took EFF leader Julius Malema, his party and the BLF to task after utterances made on public platforms encouraging people to settle on unoccupied land.

AfriForum and Afri Business could not be reached for comment on Sunday. However, AfriForum’s Tarien Cooks said on Friday: "We will not hesitate to act against Malema and the EFF should they incite people to grab land."

In a different case before the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court, Malema is being tried for making similar remarks in 2016, when he encouraged EFF members to make use of unoccupied land. The case is set down for March.

Malema has challenged the constitutionality of the charges against him, which are based on the Trespassing Act. He has justified his stance on land by stating that he has been repeating what the Freedom Charter says.

The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said on Sunday that Friday’s judgment was "default". "Expropriation without compensation is now policy and will find expression in legislation."

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za

After the applause, Malema gets tough on Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona

Sophistry and cant? Or frank resolve? The president’s first state of the nation address is music to some ears, but strikes a discordant note for ...
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa’s 12-step programme to fix SA

Cyril Ramaphosa's 12 key priorities for South Africa
National
2 days ago

Food security the target of land expropriation without compensation, says Ramaphosa

The government will consult with various parties to determine how to implement land redistribution, the President says
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cosatu calls for end to cadre deployment
National / Labour
2.
EFF vows to appeal against land interdict
National
3.
Rubben Mohlaloga ‘on the way out’ as Icasa ...
National
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Social grants crisis beggars belief
National

Related Articles

After the applause, Malema gets tough on Ramaphosa’s maiden Sona
National

Food security the target of land expropriation without compensation, says ...
National

Cyril ‘Robin Hood’ Ramaphosa? — This might just be what SA needs
Opinion

Opposition parties offer barbed congratulations to President Cyril Ramaphosa
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.