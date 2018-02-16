Food security the target of land expropriation without compensation, says Ramaphosa

Expropriation without compensation should be implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his maiden state of the nation address (sona) on Friday.

The ANC agreed at its conference in December to push for amendments to the Constitution that will pave the way for the government to expropriate land without compensation − a move that observers say will most likely spook investors.

The ANC said it was under pressure to complete its land reform programme. The EFF, which has long called for expropriation without compensation and for its supporters to occupy land, previously offered the ANC its 6% representation in Parliament, which would give the governing party the required two-thirds threshold to amend section 25 of the Constitution, or the property clause.

Ramaphosa said the government would undertake a process of consultation to determine the modalities of the implementation of that resolution.

“We make a special call to financial institutions to be our partners in mobilising resources to accelerate the land redistribution programme, as increased investment will be needed in this sector,” he said.

“We will accelerate our land redistribution programme not only to redress a grave historical injustice, but also to bring more producers into the agricultural sector and to make more land available for cultivation. We will pursue a comprehensive approach that makes effective use of all the mechanisms at our disposal,” Ramaphosa said.

The rand strengthened by a few cents to the dollar during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address on Friday. At the start of the presentation, the rand was at R11.62 to the dollar, firming to R11.58 by the time Ramaphosa had finished speaking. The local currency reached a three-year best level of R11.56 to the dollar earlier on Friday.