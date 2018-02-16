Cyril ‘Robin Hood’ Ramaphosa? — This might just be what SA needs

Much attention will inevitably be focused, and not just by the markets and rating agencies, on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Will he stay or will he go? Gigaba is clearly doing his utmost to make the case for keeping his job.

The problem is not just the minister and his reputation itself, but the "parallel state" his Quixotic squad of advisers have established within the Treasury, and who persistently hamper and undermine the seasoned professionals within finance.

Secondly, he has little credibility in the investment community and, justifiably blamed for the harmful hollowing out of state-owned entity (SOE) governance to enable corrupt interests to prosper when he was public enterprises minister, may have to be replaced as a matter of principle. Whether it will be deemed necessary to do so before he gives the budget speech on Wednesday is just one of the items Ramaphosa must settle before the weekend is out.

As with the Zuma prosecution, Ramaphosa will probably wisely hope to be able to stay well away, in the reasonable expectation now that the law-enforcement agencies and Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will do their jobs. That way he can focus on the future and not be drawn into divisive and distracting decisions about the past. He must be able to stay unquestionably arms-length from the National Prosecuting Authority.

But appointing a strong and independent candidate, with an absolutely impeccable record character-wise, as the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) will be critical if this strategy is to work. Whichever way the many possible or likely criminal investigations go in the coming months —from Ace Magashule to the Gupta brothers to Zuma and Mosebenzi Zwane— the public must be able to trust the independence of the NDPP, which was conspicuous by its absence during the Zuma years.

Second there is the task he has already commenced of rebuilding the leadership and governance of key state bodies and agencies, especially SOEs such as Eskom. Happily, this country is not short of talent and human capital — it is a question of where it is to be found and where it is deployed.

Many businesses will, I suspect, be all too willing to contribute to the Ramaphosa change agenda by offering skilled individuals on secondment — and so they should, for one of the defining features of the new era is that government and business must do even more together than they do at present.

This notion of a strategic partnership between the key stakeholders and actors in the economy, including the labour unions as well as corporate leadership is Ramaphosa’s unique selling proposition: that he has the credibility with all the main players and sectors to be able to lead and drive a consensus-forging process around the main trade-offs that must be made in pursuit of real transformative economic growth.