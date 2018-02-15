Opposition parties offer barbed congratulations to President Cyril Ramaphosa

EFF leader Julius Malema said the Constitutional Court had ruled on two occasions that Parliament had failed to fulfil its duties, "so none among us should emerge to stand for the position of President. Let’s go for the elections. Let the masses of SA choose a president, not elites here".

The DA also called for the dissolution of Parliament and for fresh elections. "We don’t only have a Jacob Zuma problem, we have an ANC problem ... it would be inappropriate for us to say we support Cyril Ramaphosa. Parliament must be dissolved and the sooner SA goes to the polls [the] better… [We need] a that fresh start," said DA leader, Mmusi Maimane.

However, he also committed the DA to supporting Ramaphosa "as best as we can" if he acts in the interest of SA.

Congress of the People’s (COPE) Mosiuoa Lekota objected to Ramaphosa’s nomination in Parliament‚ alleging that he had violated his oath of office multiple times.

"The ANC’s new top six‚ including its new president‚ are complicit directly or indirectly in the corruption and capture of the state through their own actions or lack of action. Cyril Ramaphosa violated his oath of office when he did not act according his constitutional obligations and triumphantly announced land expropriation without compensation which is in direct violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution."