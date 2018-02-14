"The proliferation of the Gupta compound has had residents up in arms. In recent years they have blocked the gates‚ but before you could see government officials coming in‚" said Saxonwold resident Richard Bottger. "To see the Hawks here is really encouraging. This is showing the electorate there is a positive change coming. This is fantastic‚ it feels like real change is happening in SA and it’s positive for all of us. These guys were merely here to rape SA. This shows real progress. Things are really happening."

Another resident, Brownyn Coppeller, said: "I feel an enormous sense of relief that it’s finally happened … there’s a palpable feeling of celebration. But at the same time‚ I feel angry that it has taken so long. The damage has been and done and you wonder if everything will be put back together again‚ the same way that is was."

She said she has been living in the area for 20 years and has seen a number of cars belonging to government officials driving in and out of the compound.

The Sunday Times reported in January that investigators in the state-capture corruption cases have discovered that money was allegedly laundered through Estina dairy project for the benefit of the Guptas‚ their associates and companies. The alleged laundered money was used to buy the family’s Bombardier Global 6000 private jet with tail registration ZS-OAK and a fleet of cars.

The Guptas spent millions of rand on the jet and a fleet of luxury vehicles — and Atul Gupta directly received R10m — using taxpayers’ money from the Free State government dairy farm project meant to alleviate poverty. The dairy farm was not even up and running when Atul‚ the eldest of the three Gupta brothers linked to President Jacob Zuma‚ had R10m deposited into his personal bank account by the company hand-picked to set up the farm

A preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority in the High Court in Bloemfontein this week reveals that Atul received the money despite not having any interest in the project or providing any farming-related services.

The order‚ seen by the Sunday Times‚ also reveals how the Guptas and their business associates became beneficiaries of the lion’s share of R220m paid by the Free State department of agriculture to Estina.

This is the second preservation order obtained by the AFU after the McKinsey and Trillian order granted earlier; both companies have links to the Guptas.