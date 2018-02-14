News

Dawn raids on Gupta homes, businesses as pressure mounts on Zuma

'We are not playing around. We take this investigation very seriously'

14 February 2018 - 07:58 Graeme Hosken
Hawks officers outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. Picture: ALON SKUY
Hawks officers outside the Gupta compound in Saxonwold. Picture: ALON SKUY

The Hawks on Wednesday morning raided the Gupta compound in Saxonwold as part of its investigation into state capture.

They have blocked off the road in the elite Johannesburg suburb‚ eyewitnesses report. A TimesLIVE journalist has confirmed this and a team is on their way there.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the raids were part of the larger state capture investigation.

“We are not playing around. We take this investigation very seriously‚” Mulaudzi said.

“We will be releasing a statement soon about these and other raids that we are conducting.”

Hawks sources say the raids are part of a large multi-agency law enforcement operation.

“Officers are going to out to secure certain items‚ documents‚ electronics. Anything that is seen as evidence for this investigation will be seized‚” a source said.

TimesLIVE understands that the operation is also targeting Midrand‚ where the Guptas' Sahara Computers is situated. The family has offices elsewhere in the country too.

The raids came the day after the ANC announced it had decided to recall President Jacob Zuma, who is closely associated with the Gupta family.

- TimesLIVE

