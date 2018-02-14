TimesLIVE disclosed in January that Estina had only R9‚000 in its bank account before the first payment of R34m was deposited by the Free State department of agriculture. Court papers filed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) indicated that the project was allegedly a looting ground for the Gupta family and their associates.

Altogether‚ R220m was poured into the project‚ with only about R2m being spent on the farm. There was little benefit derived by members of the local community.

The AFU court papers alleged that R220m had been paid into three bank accounts controlled by Estina between April 2013 and May 2016.

Estina then allegedly transferred the money to various individuals‚ including R10m to Atul Gupta. Some of the companies were linked to the Gupta family and money was also paid to the Bank of Baroda.

Leaked Gupta family e-mails showed that President Jacob Zuma’s son‚ Duduzane‚ has or had interests in some of the businesses that allegedly benefited.

The back story was further fleshed out in an article by the Sunday Times in January‚ which suggested the Gupta brothers and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane would soon be charged in what would become the country’s first state capture case to be prosecuted.