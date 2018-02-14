National

DA warned against ANC playing factional games amid Zuma’s recall

14 February 2018 - 11:38 Khulekani Magubane
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS

Two days before the Hawks swooped on the Guptas’ compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, DA leader Mmusi Maimane warned against law enforcement agencies playing factional games while the country watched.

He was speaking to reporters on Monday during a briefing on the latest developments surrounding President Jacob Zuma and efforts by the ANC to get him out of power early and replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa, the party’s president.

Maimane said security, intelligence and criminal justice agencies of the state were sensing the winds of change in power and had begun expediting their pursuit of the Gupta family and others implicated in state capture.

On Wednesday morning, the Directorate for Priority Criminal Investigation (the Hawks) conducted a surprise raid of the Gupta residence. This was the morning after the ANC confirmed it had asked Zuma to resign as state president.

The DA also received notification from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams that he would respond by Thursday to their request that he clarify whether he believes charges relating to 783 counts of fraud, corruption and racketeering should be preferred against Zuma.

Speaking at a briefing in which opposition parties in Parliament said they would ask National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete to bring the EFF’s motion of no confidence forward as urgent, Maimane said SA needed a fresh start to stop state organs in the security and criminal justice space from operating on the basis of political power dynamics.

"The reason we took [the] Section 50 [proposal to the speaker] is because we did not want these factional divisions we see in the ANC to take root and continue to influence the functioning of state entities and agencies solely on isolated party politics. That is the reason we are in this situation," said Maimane.

He said the ANC could not be trusted to hold Zuma accountable because it had defended him for eight years and because the party was only recalling him now as he had become a liability to their fortunes in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

EFF scraps plans to take Zuma no-confidence vote to court

The motion was scheduled for February 22, which the EFF wanted brought forward, but its court court application has been withdrawn as the ANC starts ...
National
2 hours ago

Paul Mashatile expected to lead ANC’s special meeting on Jacob Zuma’s recall

The party’s treasurer-general is expected to lead discussions at the all-important special parliamentary caucus meeting on Wednesday morning
National
3 hours ago

ANC Women’s League accepts decision to recall Jacob Zuma

The league, once a staunch supporter of the president, emphasises the need for unity and discipline
Politics
5 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Koeberg nuclear power station launches ...
National
2.
BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa to be elected president ...
National
3.
This is how the Guptas are connected to the Vrede ...
National
4.
Former top prosecutor worried Zuma will leave ...
National

Related Articles

EFF scraps plans to take Zuma no-confidence vote to court
National

Paul Mashatile expected to lead ANC’s special meeting on Jacob Zuma’s recall
National

ANC Women’s League accepts decision to recall Jacob Zuma
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.