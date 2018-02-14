National

Former top prosecutor worried Zuma will leave ‘dangerous’ parting gifts

14 February 2018 - 12:33 Staff Writer
Glynnis Breytenbach. Picture: THE TIMES
Former top prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach‚ now MP and DA shadow minister of justice and constitutional development‚ is concerned that, although President Jacob Zuma has been recalled by the ANC‚ he will leave a farewell gift.

"There has been no indication as to if or when he will step down‚" she said. "In the meantime‚ there is the possibility of him signing several controversial bills into law as a parting gift."

Breytenbach said Zuma currently has two "red bills" on his desk that the DA has long opposed:

• The Protection of State Information Bill (the "Secrecy Bill")‚ which criminalises possession or distribution of "classified" information‚ and centralises the power to classify information as confidential "with no meaningful oversight". She said it was originally passed by Parliament in 2013‚ and returned by the President for changes to be made‚ "but there has been nothing heard of it since".

• The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority Bill (PSIRA)‚ approved by Parliament in 2014‚ seeks to enforce local ownership of private security companies‚ "driving away meaningful foreign direct investment and effectively expropriating or coercing the sale of company shareholding".

Neither of these bills have been considered by the current assembly‚ which was only elected in May 2014‚ said Breytenbach.

"There is a clear argument to be made that delays of up to five years would render any decision to introduce the legislation at this stage null and void. In the same vein‚ [Zuma] should not commit SA to any potentially crippling international obligations‚ such as‚ but not limited to‚ the nuclear deal," she said.

"We will keep a close eye on any movement regarding these matters. Should the president sign any of these dangerous and unconstitutional bills before he vacates office‚ we will consider our options to take them on review."

DA warned against ANC playing factional games amid Zuma’s recall

But Mmusi Maimane notes that criminal justice agencies can sense the winds of change as they start their pursuit of the Gupta family
National
2 hours ago

EFF scraps plans to take Zuma no-confidence vote to court

The motion was scheduled for February 22, which the EFF wanted brought forward, but its court court application has been withdrawn as the ANC starts ...
National
2 hours ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Men, women don’t want to know about your divorce woes on a first date

Hilary Joffe says there is no way state capture commission can complete its work within 180 days, and even ANC Women’s League accepts that ...
Opinion
2 hours ago

Paul Mashatile expected to lead ANC’s special meeting on Jacob Zuma’s recall

The party’s treasurer-general is expected to lead discussions at the all-important special parliamentary caucus meeting on Wednesday morning
National
3 hours ago

