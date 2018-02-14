Former top prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach‚ now MP and DA shadow minister of justice and constitutional development‚ is concerned that, although President Jacob Zuma has been recalled by the ANC‚ he will leave a farewell gift.

"There has been no indication as to if or when he will step down‚" she said. "In the meantime‚ there is the possibility of him signing several controversial bills into law as a parting gift."

Breytenbach said Zuma currently has two "red bills" on his desk that the DA has long opposed:

• The Protection of State Information Bill (the "Secrecy Bill")‚ which criminalises possession or distribution of "classified" information‚ and centralises the power to classify information as confidential "with no meaningful oversight". She said it was originally passed by Parliament in 2013‚ and returned by the President for changes to be made‚ "but there has been nothing heard of it since".

• The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority Bill (PSIRA)‚ approved by Parliament in 2014‚ seeks to enforce local ownership of private security companies‚ "driving away meaningful foreign direct investment and effectively expropriating or coercing the sale of company shareholding".

Neither of these bills have been considered by the current assembly‚ which was only elected in May 2014‚ said Breytenbach.

"There is a clear argument to be made that delays of up to five years would render any decision to introduce the legislation at this stage null and void. In the same vein‚ [Zuma] should not commit SA to any potentially crippling international obligations‚ such as‚ but not limited to‚ the nuclear deal," she said.

"We will keep a close eye on any movement regarding these matters. Should the president sign any of these dangerous and unconstitutional bills before he vacates office‚ we will consider our options to take them on review."